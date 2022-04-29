RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Minister reveals state of Nigeria’s relationships with Russia, Ukraine

Authors:

Ima Elijah

Balance is fundamental in diplomacy and Nigeria has been very clear in its view that the attack by Russia on Ukraine was unacceptable.

Zubairu Dada
Zubairu Dada

The Federal Government says Nigeria’s relationships with Russia and with Ukraine remain intact, the war between the two EU countries notwithstanding.

Recommended articles

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Alhaji Zubairu Dada, stated this in Abuja on Thursday while fielding questions from newsmen at the weekly ministerial briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team.

He stressed that the ongoing war between the two countries had not in any way affected Nigeria’s diplomatic ties with either of them.

Corroborating the assertion, Nigeria’s Permanent Representative at the UN, Prof. Tijjani Bande, said Nigeria had never contemplated breaking of diplomatic ties with Russia for invading Ukraine.

Nigeria has not broken relations with Russia and there are several connections between Nigeria and Russia on many issues. Education is one. Nigeria is not at war with Russia.

Russia remains a member of the UN Security Council and a member of the UN; it is a significant player in world politics.

Who knows, next week there may be no problem between Russia and Ukraine and how do you start your relationship with Russia all over?

It is a balancing act. It is not like we have reached a point where Russia is so evil that Nigeria should not even relate with it; should not eat food produced in Russia; or we cannot take gas because it is Russian-produced.

Balance is fundamental in diplomacy and Nigeria has been very clear in its view that the attack by Russia on Ukraine was unacceptable.”

On the issue of Itunu Babalola, a Nigerian wrongfully jailed in Cote D’Ivoire and who died in prison, the minister said the Federal Government would not rest on its oars until justice is served in the matter.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police accuse Fani-Kayode’s ex-wife of attacking witnesses

Police accuse Fani-Kayode’s ex-wife of attacking witnesses

FG to start campaign on disaster risk awareness – Minister

FG to start campaign on disaster risk awareness – Minister

Police arrest 7 armed robbery suspects, recover arms in Lagos

Police arrest 7 armed robbery suspects, recover arms in Lagos

Lai Mohammed gives tourism credits to Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido, Tiwa Savage

Lai Mohammed gives tourism credits to Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido, Tiwa Savage

2023: I’ll fix Nigeria using my 7 years experience – Osinbajo

2023: I’ll fix Nigeria using my 7 years experience – Osinbajo

Minister reveals state of Nigeria’s relationships with Russia, Ukraine

Minister reveals state of Nigeria’s relationships with Russia, Ukraine

Anti-corruption agencies must be independent for effective war against poverty — Ikechukwu Obiorah

Anti-corruption agencies must be independent for effective war against poverty — Ikechukwu Obiorah

Delta explains fresh N150 billion loan request approved by lawmakers

Delta explains fresh N150 billion loan request approved by lawmakers

Farah Dagogo: Rivers PDP governorship aspirant arrested on Wike's order

Farah Dagogo: Rivers PDP governorship aspirant arrested on Wike's order

Trending

7 things to know about alleged drug baron behind Abba Kyari’s N3bn tramadol case

Chief Afam Mallinson Emmanuel Ukatu (Business Post Nigeria)

Police declare 12 suspects wanted for killings in Anambra; Full List

Police declare 12 suspects wanted for killings in Anambra; Full List

Protesters storm Jonathan's office, ask him to declare for president

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan (Thisday)

Alaafin of Oyo: 10 things to know about late Oba Adeyemi

Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi (Premium Times)