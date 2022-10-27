Sirika said this when he spoke with journalists at the sideline of interactive session with the Senate Committee on Aviation with agencies in the aviation sector and domestic airline operators on Wednesday in Abuja.
Minister reassures of take off of Nigeria Air in December
Sen. Hadi Sirika, the Minister of Aviation on Wednesday reassured of the take off of Nigeria Air in December, in spite of the perceived opposition by some groups.
“There is no going back on the project, scheduled to take off in December.
” Nigeria Air is a company that is registered and known to the laws of Nigeria which will become by God’s grace, the much awaited airline.
” It is going to happen by the grace of God between now and December of this year, It will fly and also compete fairly with all of those existing airlines.
“The intent is not to kill any business, the intent is to help to promote all businesses to be able to provide the needed service and employ our people,” he said.
Sirika added:“This is the intent and the more the merrier, the more that you have people doing businesses, then the one that does it better, take the advantage and they give more service and the people get served more better.
“If everyone of them is doing very well without any favouritism, then it means that the competition will be healthy and will bring down the price of tickets and increase the propensity to fly and make more people to fly and then make more money for the airlines and give more service to the country Nigeria.
“The idea is a very good one, whether it will be established by the grace of God it will be established and it will be for the people.”
