Minister reassures of take off of Nigeria Air in December

“There is no going back on the project, scheduled to take off in December.

” Nigeria Air is a company that is registered and known to the laws of Nigeria which will become by God’s grace, the much awaited airline.

” It is going to happen by the grace of God between now and December of this year, It will fly and also compete fairly with all of those existing airlines.

“The intent is not to kill any business, the intent is to help to promote all businesses to be able to provide the needed service and employ our people,” he said.

Sirika added:“This is the intent and the more the merrier, the more that you have people doing businesses, then the one that does it better, take the advantage and they give more service and the people get served more better.

“If everyone of them is doing very well without any favouritism, then it means that the competition will be healthy and will bring down the price of tickets and increase the propensity to fly and make more people to fly and then make more money for the airlines and give more service to the country Nigeria.