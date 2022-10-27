RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Minister reassures of take off of Nigeria Air in December

News Agency Of Nigeria

Sen. Hadi Sirika, the Minister of Aviation on Wednesday reassured of the take off of Nigeria Air in December, in spite of the perceived opposition by some groups.

The Minister of State, Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika. 
The Minister of State, Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika. 

Sirika said this when he spoke with journalists at the sideline of interactive session with the Senate Committee on Aviation with agencies in the aviation sector and domestic airline operators on Wednesday in Abuja.

Read Also

“There is no going back on the project, scheduled to take off in December.

” Nigeria Air is a company that is registered and known to the laws of Nigeria which will become by God’s grace, the much awaited airline.

” It is going to happen by the grace of God between now and December of this year, It will fly and also compete fairly with all of those existing airlines.

“The intent is not to kill any business, the intent is to help to promote all businesses to be able to provide the needed service and employ our people,” he said.

Sirika added:“This is the intent and the more the merrier, the more that you have people doing businesses, then the one that does it better, take the advantage and they give more service and the people get served more better.

“If everyone of them is doing very well without any favouritism, then it means that the competition will be healthy and will bring down the price of tickets and increase the propensity to fly and make more people to fly and then make more money for the airlines and give more service to the country Nigeria.

“The idea is a very good one, whether it will be established by the grace of God it will be established and it will be for the people.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Terror Threat: US soldiers, DSS operatives arrest suspected terrorist in Abuja estate

Terror Threat: US soldiers, DSS operatives arrest suspected terrorist in Abuja estate

Minister reassures of take off of Nigeria Air in December

Minister reassures of take off of Nigeria Air in December

Bayelsa receives N100m sympathy donation from Akwa Ibom over flood ravages

Bayelsa receives N100m sympathy donation from Akwa Ibom over flood ravages

Taxation: Soludo waives levies for wheelbarrow pushers, vulcanizers, hawkers

Taxation: Soludo waives levies for wheelbarrow pushers, vulcanizers, hawkers

Flooding: Akwaibom donates N100m, relief materials to Bayelsa

Flooding: Akwaibom donates N100m, relief materials to Bayelsa

Decision to redesign naira positive for economy – Experts

Decision to redesign naira positive for economy – Experts

Umahi, Ayade visit Wike in Rivers as PDP crisis worsens

Umahi, Ayade visit Wike in Rivers as PDP crisis worsens

FEC approves draft policy on welding and related skills

FEC approves draft policy on welding and related skills

Edo records 113 deaths from road crashes in 9 months – FRSC

Edo records 113 deaths from road crashes in 9 months – FRSC

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!