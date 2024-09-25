ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Minister orders investigation into alleged bribery in Correctional Service

News Agency Of Nigeria

The minister has constituted a special investigative team headed by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr Magdalene Ajani, to probe the allegations.

Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo
Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement by the Special Adviser to the minister, Babatunde Alao, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Alao stated that Tunji-Ojo unequivocally condemned the alleged reprehensible behaviour, emphasising that any form of indiscipline, unprofessionalism, and corruption would be met with zero tolerance and severe consequences within the paramilitary services under the ministry’s purview.

“The ministry will not tolerate any compromise on its core values of integrity, transparency, and accountability.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will leave no stone unturned in rooting out corruption and ensuring that those found culpable face the full wrath of the law,” Tunji-Ojo said.

Meanwhile, the minister has constituted a special investigative team headed by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr Magdalene Ajani, to probe the allegations and submit a comprehensive report.

Tunji-Ojo reassured the Nigerians that the investigation would be rigorous, transparent, and impartial, and that appropriate disciplinary actions would be taken against any personnel found guilty.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG increases corps members' monthly allowance to ₦77,000

FG increases corps members' monthly allowance to ₦77,000

Stop preferential treatment of doctors - Pharmacists tell government

Stop preferential treatment of doctors - Pharmacists tell government

Ladoja played critical role in my emergence as governor in 2019 - Makinde

Ladoja played critical role in my emergence as governor in 2019 - Makinde

Nigerians facing most challenging period in history under Tinubu – CAC President

Nigerians facing most challenging period in history under Tinubu – CAC President

Police arrest 2 suspects supplying food, weapons to criminals in Anambra

Police arrest 2 suspects supplying food, weapons to criminals in Anambra

Tinubu’s economic policies achieving desired results, Presidency insists

Tinubu’s economic policies achieving desired results, Presidency insists

How Nigeria got Niger Republic back into MNJTF – Defence Minister

How Nigeria got Niger Republic back into MNJTF – Defence Minister

DSS directors meet to address security challenges in North-East

DSS directors meet to address security challenges in North-East

FG will register, tax foreigners earning income in Nigeria – Presidency

FG will register, tax foreigners earning income in Nigeria – Presidency

Pulse Sports

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

RCCG General Overseer, Pastor E.A Adeboye. [Facebook]

How I got duped by fake military commandant - Pastor Adeboye

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat.

My genius brother and partner - Sanwo-Olu celebrates deputy at 60

FCT teachers resume strike over unpaid wages, welfare issues with area councils

FCT teachers resume strike over unpaid wages, welfare issues with area councils

NAQS invites Nigerians to engage with the ECVC and benefit from the streamlined export processes. [Facebook]

FG backs new project to boost trade, security