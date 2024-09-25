Minister orders investigation into alleged bribery in Correctional Service

This is contained in a statement by the Special Adviser to the minister, Babatunde Alao, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Alao stated that Tunji-Ojo unequivocally condemned the alleged reprehensible behaviour, emphasising that any form of indiscipline, unprofessionalism, and corruption would be met with zero tolerance and severe consequences within the paramilitary services under the ministry’s purview.

“The ministry will not tolerate any compromise on its core values of integrity, transparency, and accountability.

“We will leave no stone unturned in rooting out corruption and ensuring that those found culpable face the full wrath of the law,” Tunji-Ojo said.

Meanwhile, the minister has constituted a special investigative team headed by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr Magdalene Ajani, to probe the allegations and submit a comprehensive report.