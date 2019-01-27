Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu has said that the ongoing ASUU strike may soon be called-off.

Adamu said this in Abuja during a briefing with reporters over proliferation of illegal institutions in the country.

The Minister said “perhaps by next week I hope the ASUU strike will be over.”

However, the National President of the Academic Staff Union (ASUU) Prof Biodun Ogunyemi according to the Nation said the union was still consulting on whether to end the strike or not.

Ogunyemi said the union wants to take stock of what government have promised, the Nation reports.

He said, “All I can say, for now, is that we are still consulting. We need to take stock of government’s promises in terms of aspects that have been fulfilled and what is left.

“The feedback and assessment of our members will guide our response in subsequent engagements with government. We hope the expectations of our membership would be met in the new week’’

When asked whether the universities have accessed the N15.89 billion released by the federal government, Ogunyemi said ASUU is trying to confirm the claim from concerned universities.

He said, “We are cross-checking with the concerned universities. Until we confirm that all the universities have received the money, I cannot confirm.

“And please note that ASUU does not collect money from government, financial releases are made directly to universities. That’s why we need confirmation.”

The Federal government and ASUU leaders have met eight times to resolve their differences and suspend the strike, but each meeting ended without concrete resolutions.

ASUU declared an indefinite nationwide strike on Sunday, November 4, 2018 at its NEC meeting held at the Federal University of Technology, Akure and since then, both the union and the Federal Government have been going back and forth to resolve the crisis.