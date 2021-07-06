Minister Katagum slumps while delivering speech in Bauchi

Katagum was a guest at the flag-off and official commissioning of the Agribusiness and Agro-industry Development Initiative (NAAADI), when the incident occurred.

Eyewitnesses at the event said she suddenly collapsed while delivering her speech.

“The minister spoke at length and was about rounding off her speech when she suddenly became unstable and started slouching, but her aide was quick to offer support before she finally collapsed,” one eyewitness tells ChannelsTV.

She was immediately rushed to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) for medical attention.