Minister graces Oyo Sango Festival, pledges support for cultural expressions

In this regard, Musawa says the administration of President Bola Tinubu is committed to safeguarding and promoting the nation’s cultural heritage.

According to her, Nigerians’ cultural heritage isn’t only a source of pride, but also a vital component of our creative economy, providing opportunities for economic growth, community development and tourism.

“The Tinubu-led administration is determined to support initiatives that protect people’s traditions, encourage cultural expressions, and harness the power of our heritage for the benefit of all Nigerians,” she said.

She added that her ministry would continue to work with local communities, traditional leaders, and international partners in line with its mandates.

Musawa said the collaboration was needful to ensure that Nigerians’ cultural heritage thrived in the modern world, contributing to peace, unity, and sustainable development.

The minister noted that the 2024 edition of the World Sango Festival was the first since its recognition by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisations (UNESCO).

She said the festival was enlisted on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in December 2023.

“Its recognition by UNESCO is not just a milestone for Oyo State, the Yoruba people, and the Kingdom of Oyo, but a victory for the entire nation of Nigeria.

“It affirms my ministry’s commitment to the global significance of our rich traditions, our stories, our values and our way of life.

“This tells the world that the Sango Festival is not just an event, but a living testament to the vibrancy and resilience of our culture,” the minister said.

She urged Nigerians to work together to preserve and promote the nation’s rich cultural heritage, ensuring that future generations were continually inspired, educated, and uplifted.

The Oyo State Deputy Governor, Bayo Lawal, says the government recognises and cannot toy with culture and tourism in the state.

He said the government prioritised culture and tourism as vital ways of improving the state economy apart from promoting people’s cultural heritage.

Lawal said the government would continue to support the growth and development of all recognised festivals and culture of the people across the state.

The cultural ambassador to the Alaafin, Dr Paula Gomes, attributed the tenacity of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Olayiwola Adeyemi, to UNESCO’s approval of the Sango festival.

Gomes says, “The people are a creed that tells the past, relates with the present to prepare the future.

“This phenomenon leads to the appraisal of the growth and development of this community in maintaining this rich cultural heritage.”