Minister declares war against operators of brothels in FCT

The FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, has declared war against the operators of brothels and commercial sex workers in the territory as part of efforts to safeguard the health of residents.

Some suspected commercial sex workers being paraded by the Evacuation Squad of the FCT Social Development Secretariat, on Friday in Abuja. [NAN]
Malam Sani Amar, the Acting Director, Social Welfare Services, FCT Social Development Secretariat (SDS), made this known when he led a team of security agencies and evacuation squad of SDS, to raid a brothel, on Friday in Abuja.

He said that the FCT minister of state had directed the social development secretariat to sanitise the FCT of all human nuisances and social vices such as commercial street workers and brothels.

Amar, who disclosed that no fewer than 27 commercial sex workers were arrested and handed over to police for prosecution, reiterated the commitment of FCTA to ensure that rule of law propel in the city.

He said that the Penal Code of Northern Nigeria, the Immigration Act and NAPTIP Act stipulates that operational of brothel, street commercial sex work, child abuse, child labour, human trafficking were criminal activities.

“The FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu and the FCT Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusade Adesola and the acting Secretary Social Development Secretariat (SDS), Dr Kevin Ike, are committed to safeguarding the health and lives of the residents.

“The minister has declared war against operators of brothels in FCT and gave us matching order to ensure to rid the city of such illegal activities and business.

“This is a clear demonstration of the commitment of the minister of state to ensure that the rule of law propel in the FCT,” Amar said.

The director, therefore, appealed to the public, especially those that were into the operation of brothels, commercial sex work to have a change of mind and business.

COVID-19 pandemic is real and a commerce sex operator and their patronisers don’t have the luxury of time to check or ensure how healthy they are.

“Therefore, it is an avenue for easy spread of COVID-19 and it is the duty of the FCT Administration to safeguard the lives and health of residents,” he said.

