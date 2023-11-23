ADVERTISEMENT
Interior Minister calls for investigation on alleged misconduct by NCoS Officers

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to CDS, some personnel of the correctional service connived with inmates to finance the operations of proscribed terrorist groups.

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo [PMNews]
Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo [PMNews]

This is contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Alao Babatunde, on Thursday in Abuja. The minister ordered for the investigation while reacting to comments by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, when he appeared before members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

According to the CDS, some personnel of the correctional service connived with inmates to finance the operations of proscribed terrorist groups. Tunji-Ojo, in his reaction, condemned the unpatriotic act, directing the Controller-General of the NCoS, Haliru Nababa, to investigate the disturbing allegation.

The minister, therefore, called for a speedy investigation into the matter with the view of unraveling the truth. He added that any officer culpable or complicit of sabotaging the service and by extension the security of the country, would face the full wrath of the law.

Tunji-Ojo also assured the public that actions were underway to reform the service to match international standards where inmates would be truly rehabilitated.

This, he added, would be in line with the “Renewed Hope Agenda” of President Bola Tinubu.

“The era of talks but no action is over. The renewed hope administration will not entertain breach from any officer.

“We have the interest of the state to protect and it is above anyone’s interest,” he added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

