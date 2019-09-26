The Minister of State for Health, Dr Olorunnimbe Mamora has assured the National Association of Resident Doctors of Nigeria (NARD) of better welfare package and conducive working environment.

Mamora said on Thursday in Kaduna at the 39th annual general meeting and scientific conference of the association that a robust health sector would reduce the high rate of medical tourism among Nigerians.

The minister said that the challenges of the sector have been identified and that efforts are being put in place to tackle them.

He said that the challenge that had so far being identified include, lack of conducive environment in terms of infrastructure that would make health sector work optimally.

“The decision of some resident doctors to migrate to other countries is worrisome. Although, other professionals in the sector are also migrating, but that of the resident doctors are more challenging.

”We need to fix the condition of service and welfare package, so that it will be attractive and conducive for the practitioners to operate.

“Nigerians all over the world in their different careers are the best brains, but the problem is lack of appropriate environment for to perform. The present administration is however, committed to addressing it”, Mamora said.

In his speech, Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila said that President Muhammadu Buhari led administration would do everything possible to fix the health sector for the good of Nigerians.

The speaker, represented by the Chairman House Committee on Health, Dr Tanko Sununu promised a robust synergy between the executive and legislative arm of government to reposition the health sector.