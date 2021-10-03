Minister asks Aviation workers to stop issuing strike threats over welfare

Sirika said this at the third national delegate conference of the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association (ATSSSAN), held in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

The minister said effect of any strike would be felt by all stakeholders in the industry.

Speaking on the effects of COVID-19 on aviation industry, Sirika, who was represented by the Commissioner of the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), Akin Olateru urged stakeholders in the sector to work together to fashion out a viable pathway to a strong and healthy aviation industry, Daily Trust reports.

He also said the sector is undergoing a recovery period, adding that strike would be counterproductive to the recovery drive.

“We are in a period of recovery, so this is not the time for threats and spate of industrial actions which will only further inhibit the growth the industry so badly needs,” he said.