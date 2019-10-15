The Chairman of the council, Mr Eugene Manji, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Jos that the council had been directed by the national leadership of the union to be on standby in case a resolution on the new minimum wage was not reached at the meeting.

“We are on standby and in readiness for action.

“We have fully mobilised our affiliate unions and we are all waiting for the next directive from the national leadership on the outcome of the meeting.

“I can assure you that Plateau Council is ready to comply with any directive handed down by the national body,” Manji said.

He, therefore, advised all workers in the state to be ready for action, in case a strike was declared.