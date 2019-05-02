Obiano made the promise in an address to mark the 2019 Workers’ Day Celebration at the Dr Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka on Wednesday.

The governor, who described Workers Day as special in the life of workers, said waiting for the guideline from the federal government would enable the state pay its’ workers the right money for the new wage regime.

Obiano said that all the issues/problems raised by the labour unions in the state had been approved in principle, adding that his administration in the past five years had enjoyed good working relationship with labour.

He however, challenged the workers to put in their best in their various offices, noting that his administration abhorred corruption in its entirety.

Earlier in an address, Mr Jerry Nubia, the Anambra State Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) commended Obiano for his worker-friendly disposition, prevalent peace and security in the state.

Nubia listed 12 labour issues and problems affecting the state workforce to include; new minimum wage, contributory pension scheme, arrears of gratuity, disparity in salary structures of state and local government workers.

Others, he said, were the non-implementation of 2017 and 2018 promoted staff of local government salary increment, problems of health sector unions, teachers, Nigeria Union of Pensioners, parastatals and low cost housing.

The state NLC chairman insisted that there was urgent need for government to tackle the aforementioned issues to ensuring sustained good government/labour environment.

Nubia used the medium to urge the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission to urgently release the table for the implementation of the newly approved N30, 000 national minimum wages.

He further appealed to the state government to consider recruitment of more teachers into public schools as well as come up with policies that would engender socio-economic and political growth in the state.

NAN reports that the event attended by different affiliate unions that constitute NLC also witnessed match past with Gov. Obiano taking salute.