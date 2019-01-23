In separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday, they said that the disparity between the federal and state workers was uncalled for.

Mr Kenneth Nwachi, a civil servant, noted that the payment of N30, 000 by Federal Government and N27, 000 by state governments was no longer national minimum wage.

Nwachi said that there was no uniformity if the federal government pays N30, 000 and the states N27, 000.

Mr Joseph Osita, a public servant, said that the approval of N27 ,000 by the council as against the N30,000 recommended by the Tripartite Committee was unacceptable.

According to him, countries like Chad is paying N50,000 and Libya is paying over N100,000 in spite their crisis.

If countries like Chad, Libya and others can have a substantial amount that can put food on the tables of their citizens, why is the Nigerian government finding it difficult?

Again government should ensure that they check the prices of goods so that workers can feel the impact of the increments,Osita said.

Mrs Folake Afuwape, a parent, said the N30, 000 minimum wage organised labour is asking for is not too much, considering the hike in prices of goods.

Afuwape said that the government should do the needful and put smiles on the faces of Nigerians.

However, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has commended the Federal Government for approving new minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

Mr Adeyemi Azeez, the associations Public Relations Officer, described governments action as total respect for the yearnings and demands of Nigerians.

This is a total respect for the yearnings and demands of Nigerians, as this will no doubt go a long way in making ends meet for Nigerian workers and students.

NANS make bold to say that the new minimum wage will no doubt boost the economy of our dear country and also reduce the unbearable burden on our parents,he said.