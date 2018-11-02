Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Minimum Wage: NANS backs organised labour

Minimum Wage: NANS backs organised labour

Mr Danielson Bamidele, NANS President, made the pledged at a news conference held on Friday in Abuja.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Minimum Wage: NANS backs organised labour

The National Association of the Nigerian Students (NANS) has pledged its support for the Organised Labour on the N30, 000 new National Minimum Wage for workers in the country.

Mr Danielson Bamidele, NANS President, made the pledged at a news conference held on Friday in Abuja.

According to Bamidele, NANS has observed with utter dismay, the unfortunate turn of things in our dear country.

“The disturbing issues of the moment ranging from arbitrary increase in tuition fees, lack of adequate attention to education and poor funding of education.

“Also, the near absence of student welfare on campuses or welfare facilities and schemes for students by various governments, insecurity and among others; and in all these, students are the worst casualties, directly or indirectly, ‘’ he said.

Bamidele noted that under the alarming atmosphere, some governors have continued to arbitrarily increase the tuition fees of the state owned educational institutions.

According to him, students are tired of dropping out of school and neglect of the education sector.

He said that NANS was ready and set to join forces with the organised labour to rescue the dying workers, saying that reasonable and acceptable increment in workers’ wages was long overdue.

NAN wished to state clearly that this issue of N30, 000 minimum wage is a challenge and we therefore demand that government and the Private Sector should immediately accept the meager N30,000 as minimum wage.

“Throwing helpless Nigerians into untold hardship that will be occasioned by the impending strike is totally needless as negotiation has been concluded,” he said.

He, however, said that NANS also noted that the financial straits that the state government are faced with, but advised them to mop up funds with the responsibility of the well-deserved minimum wage.

Bamidele, therefore, called on state governments to reduce the amount channeled to unproductive parties, rallies and other frivolities in the Government House.

The NANS president also advised government to reduce security votes, especially since it has provided no security, save for those managing the funds.

He urged states to reduce both the entourage of governors and the estacode paid to the retinue of aides on the numerous travels and among others.

He added that NANS cannot find any cogent reason why any of the parties should find it difficult to pay a minimum wage of N30, 000.

After all, has any governor, deputies, House of Assembly members, political office holder ever been own salaries? He asked.

“NANS, therefore, salutes the courage of Organised Labour for embarking on the struggle, we stand with them, ‘’ he added.(

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Canada adopts new immigration policy that spells trouble for Nigerian...bullet
2 How El-Zakzaky has become the face of Shiite persecution in Nigeriabullet
3 Buhari comments on Kemi Adeosun's NYSC forgery scandalbullet

Related Articles

Industrial court judgement cannot stop impending nationwide strike - TUC
Minimum Wage: Organised Labour insists on strike despite court ruling
Court stops Labour from commencing strike on November 6
Organisation appeals to NLC to resolve with FG on minimum wage
All you need to know about Nigeria's latest Minimum Wage controversy
Wike speaks on why South-South Govs visited Buhari
State Governors can pay N30,000 minimum wage, if — Cleric
President Buhari meets Tinubu, Oshiomhole at Aso Rock
NLC rejects N22,500 by govs, tells workers to prepare for strike
Osinbajo meets economic team again over minimum wage

Local

President Muhammadu Buhari
Kwara Commumity urges Buhari to immortalise Gen. Bamigboye
Nigeria's anti-graft agency queries Zenith Bank CEO over suspicious transactions worth $323 million
1% local content fund: EFCC to go after defaulting companies — Sen. Adeola
NPA to unfold 25-year Master Plan soon
Newly elected CRFFN president promises to overhaul Freight Forwarding sub-sector
Porn addiction.
NGO urges NCC to remove pornography from Internet
X
Advertisement