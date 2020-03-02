News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the workers unions issued the strike notice on Feb. 27.

However, Umar Alhassan, state Chairman of Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), said that the strike notice had been withdrawn as the state government had agreed to the workers demands.

Alhasan made the announcement when he briefed newsmen after the union’s Executive Council meeting in Birnin Kebbi on Monday.

“The state government has agreed with our demands on minimum wage and consequential adjustment, payment of 2019 leave grant, annual increment and payment of retirement benefits.

“The government has agreed to set up a committee on minimum wage and consequential adjustments, and will be inaugurated today.

“On 2019 leave grant, the state government workers from GL 1 – 6 are going to receive their grant today.

“On annual increment, by the end of this month, our members are going to receive their payment while on retirement benefits a standing committee will commence sorting out of genuine members and process their payment soon,” he said.

Alhassan appealed to civil servants on Grade Level 7 and above to exercise patience, saying the payment of their leave grant would commence soon.

“In as much as we want our members to have a conducive working environment and atmosphere, we will not be unmindful with present reality of the situation.

“The civil servants on GL. 7 and above will not be getting their leave grant today, due to paucity of funds, as said by the government representatives in the discussion.

“We have agreed that civil servants on those grade levels will get their own later,” the chairman said.