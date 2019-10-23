The Federal Executive Council has asked the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed to effect payment of minimum wage on or before December 31, 2019.

This was announced on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, by Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige at the end of the FEC meeting presided over by Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo.

Nigige said the FEC also approved that payment of minimum wage be effected from April 18, 2019.

Also speaking at the end of the meeting, Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu said that the FEC has approved the use of methanol in the Nigerian economy.

According to TheNation, the minister said that methanol is derivable from gas that accompanies crude oil.

He added that the use of methanol as fuel for transportation and cooking was also approved at the meeting, adding that it is cheap and safe.

Ogbonnaya also said that methanol could be helpful in checking deforestation in the country.

The Federal Executive Council at its weekly meeting also approved a name change for the Ministry of Communication.

Announcing this on Twitter, Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, Bashir Ahmad said the ministry will henceforth be known as Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.