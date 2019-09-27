Civil Servants in Kaduna State on Friday commended Gov. Nasir El-Rufa’i for paying the N30,000 minimum wage as promised.

El-Rufai had in a statement in August signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Muyiwa Adekeye, promised to pay the N30,000 National Minimum Wage in September.

One of the civil servant, Zubairu Bello, a Grade Level 10 officer, said he was shocked when he received an alert of N65,500, representing a N25,500 increase from the N40,000 he receives monthly as salary.

“I am so happy with this development, because now I can comfortably feed my family, pay school fees and make some savings.

“I want to thank El-Rufa’i for the gesture. This is a prove of his administration’s commitment on putting people first,” Bello told NAN.

Another civil servant on grade level 05, Malam Shehu Jaji, told NAN that his salary has increased from N23,000 to N38,804.

“I know the governor has promised to pay the N30,000 minimum wage, but I took it as a mere political statement until yesterday when I received salary alert of N38,804.

“This will improve the quality of life of my family, because my disposable income has significantly improved. I deeply appreciate the governor for keeping his promise,” Jaji said.

A level 07 officer, Asiru Abdulsalam, who equally thanked the governor for keeping his promise, also said that his salary has increased from 28,000 to 47,000.

Similarly, the Trade Union Congress, Kaduna State Council, also joined workers in commending the governor for implementing the minimum wage as promised.

The union, in a letter of appreciation to the governor, signed by the Council’s Chairman, Shehu Mohammed, described the development as commendable considering that the Federal government was yet to fully implement the national minimum wage.

The union promised to support the El-Rufai led-administration to move Kaduna State to greater heights by assuring that the productivity of the workforce improved.