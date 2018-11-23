Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Minimum wage bill will receive expeditious hearing

Minimum wage bill will receive expeditious hearing, Senate deputy leader restates

Na’Allah, who represents Kebbi South Senatorial District of Kebbi, gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Minimum Wage: Is NLC important to Nigerian workers? play Minimum wage bill will receive expeditious hearing, Senate deputy leader restates (Channels TV)

Deputy Majority Leader of the Senate, Bala Na’Allah, has restated that the National Assembly will give the new national minimum wage bill speedy hearing as soon as it is sent to the legislature.

Na’Allah, who represents Kebbi South Senatorial District of Kebbi, gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

NAN reports that Rep Ezenwa Onyewuchi, Chairman, House Committee on Labour, Employment and Productivity, had earlier corroborated Na’Allah’s statement.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Nov. 27, 2017, set up a 30-man National Minimum Wage Committee headed by former Head of Service of the Federation, Ms Amal Pepple.

The committee had recommended a N30, 000 minimum wage for workers but the governors, who argued that they were not carried along, insisted it would be impossible for them to implement without reducing their workforce.

The senator told NAN that the National Assembly would protect the interest of the Nigerian workers by giving the minimum wage  bill quick passage when President Buhari forwarded it.

The disposition of the National Assembly is to do what the Nigerian public wants and what is in conformity with the acceptable standard.

”I assure you it (the bill) will receive expeditious hearing,” he said

He said when the bill is finally sent to the parliament, the various stakeholders should ”recognise the fact that there is a constitutional authority vested with the responsibility of bringing this law into fruition and to allow it to function,” Na’Allah said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Bullets bounce off chest of notorious cult leader in Lagosbullet
2 Soldier who survived Boko Haram attack narrates how over 70 soldiers...bullet
3 Full story of how Boko Haram killed 100 Nigerian soldiers in Bornobullet

Related Articles

One of Algeria's last farriers fears for the trade's future
Cross River Govt. moves to have Perm. Secs. at LG level
'We don't do the Black Friday madness'
Four years to go but little World Cup joy for Qatar workers
Strategy Amazon's reputation is taking another hit in the wake of its HQ2 decision (AMZN)
Outcome of Buhari’s minimum wage meeting with Governors not disclosed yet
Moghalu says N18,000 is 'poverty wage' for Nigerian workers
Buhari meets governors over proposed N30,000 minimum wage
Minimum Wage: 'Workers running out of patience' says Labour chiefs

Local

Senate President, Bukola Saraki
Offa Robbery: Saraki accuses Police of diverting the attention of Nigerians
5 reported dead as IPOB agitators move to reject 2019 elections
6 reported dead as IPOB agitators move to reject 2019 elections
Back in the 1980s, Nigeria's Muhammadu Buhari was a military dictator but he was elected as president in 2015
Boko Haram: Buhari dispatches Defence Minister to Chad for emergency security meeting
Sokoto PDP Chairman dismisses reports, says Tambuwal not party's governorship candidate
Sokoto gets new deputy governor
X
Advertisement