Mineral resources theft fueling terrorism in North - Kwankwaso.

The former Kano State Governor disclosed this during his appearance at the Chatham House in London on Wednesday, January 18, 2023.

Kwankwaso, a former defence minister, said that collusion between people within and outside Nigeria to steal mineral resources has led to the festering of fighting in the regions.

The NNPP Presidential candidate also alleged that some people in the two troubled Northern regions have been using helicopters to move mineral resources outside the country.

Kwankwaso's words: “The fighting in the North West and even the North East is mainly because of mineral resources, people are stealing it from Nigeria and outside Nigeria, including gold and other resources.

“That has got to stop. All these assets must be taken over by the government and be utilised for all of us.”

Kwankwaso speaks on security and corruption: While highlighting his plans for security if elected president, the former minister promised to increase the size of the Nigerian military from 223,000 active personnel to one million and that of the Nigerian police from 371,000 active personnel to about one million.

He accused President Muhammadu Buhari-led government of worsening insecurity in Nigeria, while insisting that corruption has become endemic with people found to have stolen state resources not being punished.

Kwankwaso's words: “In Nigeria we have to have a reward system and a punishment system because right now everything goes.

“In Kano when I was governor, nobody would go out to tax one naira. For eight years when I was in power we did not borrow one kobo, all that I did in Kano was from state resources, that’s why some people then will be asking how we’re getting the money.