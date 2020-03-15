The Council of traditional rulers in Ekiti State have written to Governor Seyi Makinde to warn the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, to stop in chieftaincy matters in their state.

The Alaafin had earlier sent a letter to Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti advising him against the query he issued to 16 monarchs over alleged insubordination.

In his letter, the first class monarch warned Fayemi against treating the traditional institution in Yorubaland with levity, saying the governor should not import any subculture of traditional degradation into Yorubaland.

Ekiti state Governor, Kayode Fayemi. [Twitter@KFayemi]

Reacting to the Alaafin’s letter, the Council of Traditional Rulers in Ekiti in a letter written to Governor Seyi Makinde, asked him to warn the monarch to mind his business because they are not part of the defunct Oyo empire.

The letter titled ‘Request to Stop Undue Interference of his Majesty, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi in the Internal Affairs of Ekiti Obas’ urges Makinde to stop Alaafin ‘from his meddlesomeness in the internal affairs of Ekiti State’.

The letter reads in part; “The Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers takes strong exception to the whole content of Alaafin’s letter, which is absolutely unwarranted as Alaafin cannot superintend over the monarchs in Ekiti State.

“Ekiti State was never and can never be part of Oyo Empire. It is on this note that Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers is respectfully requesting Your Excellency (Makinde) to stop the Alaafin from his meddlesomeness in the internal affairs of Ekiti State.

“The letter of Oba Adeyemi contained a lot of misrepresentation of facts and inaccurate accounts of events between the (Ekiti) State Government and the traditional institution in Ekiti State which cannot be in consultation with, and concurrence of the highly revered and venerable traditional rulers mentioned in the letter but who did not sign same.”

A copy of Ekiti State Traditional Council letter to Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi

The Council also describes the Alaafin as a 'meddlesome interloper', who enjoys stirring controversies and crisis where there are none.