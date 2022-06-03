Mind what you say, Fani-Kayode cautions Tinubu over Ogun outburst

Fani-Kayode opined that the comments expressed by the former Lagos State Governor in Abeokuta on Thursday, June 2, 2022, can been viewed as a challenge on the sovereignty of God.

Taking to his verified Facebook page on Friday, the former Minister posted Tinubu's picture, and wrote that only God has the authority over what one can become, and it's a confrontation to God for one to brag over “making” another person.

Fani-Kayode wrote, “God alone is God. He alone gives power. He alone takes the glory for who or what we are or become tomorrow. When a mere mortal says “I made you” it is an affront to God, a stench to His nostrils and a challenge to His sovereignty. Mind what you say lest He chooses to humble you.”

Recall that Tinubu had, during his tirade, boasted that Dapo Abiodun wouldn't have become the Governor of Ogun State in 2019 without his support.

In the speech delivered in Yoruba language, the presidential aspirant, who caught the figure of a dissatisfied person, didn't hide his feelings towards Abiodun for openly endorsing the aspiration of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

He said, ”It has been over 25 years now that I have been serving them. This one sitting behind me, Dapo, can he say he can be the Governor without me? We were together at the MKO Abiola stadium, he was intimated, they didn’t want to give him the party’s flag.”

“I was the one that handed the flag to him. He knows that he cannot be the governor without the help of God and my support. If he wants to meet God at the right place, he must know that without God and me, he would not have become Governor.”