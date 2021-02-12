Former Governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko has described the late Alhaji Lateef Jakande as a lover of masses, whose style of leadership and approach to governance have become reference points in African politics.

The first civilian governor of Lagos State passed away on Thursday, February 11, at the age of 91.

Sympathising with the family in condolence he personally signed, Mimiko described the late elder statesman as “a successful journalist who combined journalism with elective politics.”

He said, “Baba Jakande bestrode the politics of his time with focus and clarity, social-democratic conviction and a pro masses disposition. One is reminded at his death of his remarkable feats as a governor of Lagos State such as the development of low-cost housing estates in various parts of the state, his focus on building new neighbourhood primary and secondary schools and concerted effort to make education and health free and accessible to the commoners among many other pro-people initiatives.

“I join all well-meaning Nigerians in commiserating with the Jakande family, the people and government of Lagos State and indeed all lovers of good governance on the passage of Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande, first civilian governor of Lagos State, patriot, social democrat and a lover of the masses. One is sure that his place in the history of this land is assured and I enjoin the family and associates to be consoled by this inimitable fact.”

Jakande was buried on Friday, February 12, 2021.