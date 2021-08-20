Military warns proscribed Shiites against planned protest in Jos

“The protest, planned to hold nationwide including Plateau is scheduled for Friday, due to the health challenge of El -Zakzaky.

“While we acknowledge the rights of individuals and groups to hold peaceful protests or processions, it is however instructive to note that the fragile security situation on the Plateau is currently not conducive for such activities.

”Besides, intelligence reports available further reveals plans by hoodlums and miscreants to hijack the protest and cause mayhem in Jos Metropolis and its environs.

“In view of the above, we are hereby calling on members of IMN to shelve their plan to protest in the state,” he said.