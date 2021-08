Military warns against protests over Jos killings

"In the interest of peace, youths planning any protest over the incident should shelve that plan.

"There is a curfew in place; no one should attempt to violate it," Major Ishaku Takwa, the Media Officer of the task force, said in a statement in Jos.

He said that information at the disposal of the task force indicated that the protest is proposed to commence from the Jos Central Mosque axis to the State House Assembly premises.

Takwa warned that the 24-hour curfew imposed by the state government in Jos North Local Government Area had not be lifted, hence anyone found wanting would be decisively dealt with.

"Our attention has been drawn to a message circulating on social media calling on Muslim youths to embark on peaceful protest slated for Wednesday, August 18

"The message stated that the demonstration is expected to commence from Jos Central Mosque to the State House of Assembly Complex.

"While we will not want to join issues with the organisers of the planned protest, it is instructive to state that in view of the fragile nature of peace on the Plateau, this protest is unnecessary and uncalled for.

"We are fully aware that religious leaders have distanced themselves from the planned message. They have categorically stated that they are not in support of the peaceful demonstration.

"We are, therefore, sending a strong warning to those planning this demonstration and the originators of the message to have a rethink.

"The 24-hours curfew imposed by government on Jos North and 12-hour curfew on Jos South and Bassa Local government areas is still in place and we are fully deployed to ensure its enforcement

"We will not allow any body or group to breach the fragile peace in Jos metropolis; consequently, any body found acting contrary to the law will be dealt with," the statement said