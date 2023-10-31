ADVERTISEMENT
Military Troops arrest 34 suspected gunrunners, others in Plateau, Kaduna

News Agency Of Nigeria

The president also warned that the government would no longer tolerate criminal adventures and their criminal collaborators.

Tinubu, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, said this on Tuesday in Abuja, at the opening ceremony of the 2nd edition of the Africa Natural Resources and Energy Summit (AFNIS).

He warned that the government would no longer tolerate criminal adventures and their criminal collaborators. According to him, the government will do everything possible to lower the risks of investment by overcoming the temptation to interfere in the legitimate business operation of duly licenced miners.

Dear investors, we are determined to create the conducive conditions for genuine businessmen.

“We welcome you and shall do everything possible to assist law-abiding businesses to operate in our country.

“However, we shall no longer tolerate criminal adventures and their local collaborators who exploit our socio-economic – environment to sabotage our nation, in the guise of bringing business.

“Those caught will face the full wrath of our laws," he said.

The president said that the said that the AFNIS event was also an opportunity to discuss new ideas and display new technologies.

"Our country does not Intend to “re-invent the wheel”.

“We hope to leverage on the advancement of technology so that our solid minerals can catch up with the world,” he stated.

He called on geologists, , and all other professionals in the field, to put on their thinking caps, and establish Nigeria as an intellectual, professional and industrial hub in solid mineral exploitation, manufacture and export in Africa.

Also speaking, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake said that Nigeria has witnessed the transformative potential of the solid minerals sector. Alake expressed government’s renewed commitment to effectively harness the resources for the benefit of all Nigerians.

“In Nigeria, we have witnessed the transformative potential of our solid minerals sector and the vast opportunities that lie within it.

“We are committed to harnessing these resources effectively, efficiently and sustainably to drive economic growth and create prosperity for our citizens.

” Our efforts in this direction have already yielded positive results, with increased exploration, investment, and responsible mining practices taking center stage,” Alake added.

According to him, the global energy landscape is also undergoing a profound transformation. He said that the imperative of combating climate change was steering us towards cleaner and more sustainable energy sources driving our industrial activities towards less carbon footprints.

“We must embrace this transition, seizing the opportunities it presents for innovation, job creation, and a healthier planet.

“Nigeria, with its vast energy potential, is poised to play a pivotal role in this journey.

“We must work collaboratively to diversify our energy sources, promote renewable energy, and implement energy efficiency measures,” he noted

