ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Military Task Force denies arrest of Sector commander linked to Plateau attacks

News Agency Of Nigeria

Oya described the report as false, misleading and aimed at discrediting efforts of the military and other security agencies in tackling the security challenges.

Military Task Force of Operation Safe Haven [Leadership News]
Military Task Force of Operation Safe Haven [Leadership News]

Recommended articles

The OPSH is a special military task force saddled with the responsibility of maintaining peace in Plateau and parts of Kaduna and Bauchi states. This is contained in a statement issued by Capt. James Oya, the Media Officer of the OPSH in Jos.

Oya described the report as false, misleading and aimed at discrediting the efforts of the military and other security agencies in tackling the security challenges currently confronting the state.

"The report is not only baseless but a deliberate attempt to malign the reputation of our gallant troops and undermine the efforts OPSH, intended to bring those responsible for the reprehensible acts to justice.

ADVERTISEMENT

"OPSH, a multi-agency security initiative, has been steadfastly addressing the recurring security challenges in Plateau and environs.

"The dedication and commitment of our troops remain unwavering in ensuring the safety and security of the affected communities.

"We urge the public, individuals, groups, and all stakeholders to support our troops by providing actionable information that will aid in the ongoing efforts to restore peace and security to the region.

"We also urge the public to disregard the misleading and false information being circulated, as it is designed to serve the selfish interests of its purveyors,” Oya said.

The media officer advised Plateau residents to desist from spreading inaccurate and misleading stories, particularly those that concern national security.

ADVERTISEMENT

"National security is a collective responsibility, and the efforts of all well-meaning citizens are crucial in enhancing our nation’s security,” he added.

Oya said that the OPSH and other security agencies remain resolute and committed toward ensuring the security of lives and property in the state

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

TUC denounces 2024 budget as favouring elite, neglecting wider population

TUC denounces 2024 budget as favouring elite, neglecting wider population

Military Task Force denies arrest of Sector commander linked to Plateau attacks

Military Task Force denies arrest of Sector commander linked to Plateau attacks

WHO urges 194 member states to promote HPV vaccination, awareness for women's health

WHO urges 194 member states to promote HPV vaccination, awareness for women's health

House of Reps Speaker commissions police station in Lagos facilitated by Gbajabiamila

House of Reps Speaker commissions police station in Lagos facilitated by Gbajabiamila

Your value would have diminished by 2027 —  APC tells Atiku to forget politics

Your value would have diminished by 2027 —  APC tells Atiku to forget politics

Plateau needs permanent solution to killings, not palliatives – APC Senator

Plateau needs permanent solution to killings, not palliatives – APC Senator

Adeleke says 2024 critical, threatens removal of underperforming appointees

Adeleke says 2024 critical, threatens removal of underperforming appointees

Security expert demands speedy trial, summary execution of terrorists

Security expert demands speedy trial, summary execution of terrorists

Some 87,000 undocumented migrants arrested in Moroccan borders in 2023

Some 87,000 undocumented migrants arrested in Moroccan borders in 2023

Pulse Sports

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria to begin passport application automation on January 8

Nigeria to begin passport application automation on January 8 - Minister

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal. [TVC]

Gov Lawal approves 13th month salaries for state, local govt workers

INEC promotes 5,196 staff members nationwide [Leadership News]

INEC promotes 5,196 staff members nationwide

Nigeria Population Commission (NPC) [Channels Television]

NPC registers 424,302 births in Gombe, laments reluctance to register deaths