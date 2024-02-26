ADVERTISEMENT
Military says there's no fear of a coup against Tinubu

News Agency Of Nigeria

The military described the allegation in an article published by an online medium as malicious and unfounded.

Brig.-Gen. Tukur Gusau [Daily Post Nigeria]
This is contained in a statement issued by the Acting Director of Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Tukur Gusau on Monday in Abuja. The military described the allegation in an article published by an online medium on Sunday, as malicious and unfounded.

Gusau said the publication also alleged amongst other things that the suspicion prompted emergency meeting involving President Bola Tinubu, the Chief of Staff to the President and Commander of the Guards Brigade.

The Defence Headquarters wishes to categorically state that the allegation is totally false.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Guards Brigade has been statutorily assigned the responsibility of protecting the seat of power and by extension the Federal Capital Territory and its environs.

“Hence, it is to be noted that the Guards Brigade has always been on high alert in order to effectively executive its assigned tasks,” he said.

Gusau recalled that the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, had in various fora reiterated the unalloyed commitment of members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to the protection and sustenance of democracy in Nigeria.

"The DHQ strongly condemn this unsubstantiated assertion which is just a figment of imagination of the publisher and enjoins members of the public to disregard it.

"The DHQ has called on relevant security agencies to immediately take appropriate action against the publisher of the article (Sahara Reporters).

“Meanwhile, the Defence Headquarters will seek legal redress on the issue which has the ulterior motive of creating unnecessary tension in the country,” he added.

