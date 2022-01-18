Military rescues abducted Plateau traditional ruler, arrests 2 suspects

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that gunmen on Sunday night kidnapped Balak along Jos-Vom road.

Takwa said immediately the incidence was reported, the commander of OPSH, Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Ali, placed the troops of Sector 6 in Riyom on red alert and they began to trail the perpetrators.

“Consequently, the troops, in conjunction with other security agencies, vigilance group and hunters, conducted clearance operations in the mountainous region of Sabon Gida-Kanal, Gero and Dahol general area.

“Two suspects were arrested at an abandoned building during the operation.

“This development led to the release of the paramount ruler by his abductors and he has been united with his family,” Takwa said.

He said that the commander had commended the troops for their efforts and urged them to continue to do more in serving their fatherland.