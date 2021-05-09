RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Military reportedly arrests 10 Boko Haram terrorists in Kano

Troops of the 3rd Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Kano have arrested at least, 10 suspected members of Boko Haram terrorists.

The terrorists were said to have been arrested when the troops stormed Filin Lazio in Hotoro Area of Kano metropolis on Saturday, May 8, 2021, after raiding a mosque.

According to Punch, a source said the t operation was carried out while the Muslim faithful were breaking their Ramadan fast.

The source said, “The sudden operation took the residents by surprise and that compelled many of them to flee the area.”

The troops also reportedly took away some items from the surroundings of the mosque before whisking away the suspects.

Confirming the arrests of the terrorists, the Army spokesperson, Captain Njoka Irabor, said he could not give the number of the suspects arrested.

Irabor said, “Yes, the operation has been carried out in the area and it will be a continuous exercise.”

The army spokesperson also promised to give details on the operation as well as the number of suspects apprehended during the operation which lasted for more than an hour, Punch reports.

