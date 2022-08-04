Military remains neutral, fair to all – Commander

It was established 2010 and comprises of the Nigerian Army, Navy, Air Force, Police, Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) and Department of State Security (DSS), the Police component consists of the Mobile Police and the Special Investigation Bureau (SIB).

Ali, who is also the General Officer Commanding (GOC) III Division of the Nigerian Army, Rukuba, near Jos, made this known when he received a delegation from the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue visited him Wednesday in Jos.

He said that the OPSH adopted non-kinetic strategies toward eradicate violence-tendencies that could led to chaos in the society.

He maintained that the operation has zero tolerance for human rights violation, adding that its target is to create a more secured environment for the actualisation of steady growth and development.

Ali, who lauded the organisation for its role in mitigating conflict in communities, said that the meeting would strengthen the relationship between it and the military particularly in the areas of information sharing and prompt response to security threats.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation and Project Associate of the organisation, Mrs Olufemi Domkap, lauded OPSH for responding to security threats base on credible information provided by it.

She said that the group had made huge contribution toward influencing the lives of troublemakers in society to embrace peace and friendliness among diverse ethnic and religious groups.

Domkap, however, highlighted the need to strengthen the capacity of women for the enhancement of ”back-door” conversation during conflict resolution.