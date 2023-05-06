The sports category has moved to a new website.
Military reacts to allegation of compromise in Southern Kaduna

News Agency Of Nigeria

The military said it has continued to show professionalism in conducting its operations, which has led to the arrest and neutralisation of many criminal elements operating in the area.

A convoy of soldiers pictured in Kaduna, northern Nigeria.
In a statement on Friday, Capt. Oya James, Media information Officer, OPSH, said the military would not be distracted in its quest to protect lives and property in Southern Kaduna.

“Our attention has been drawn to a misleading video report that has gone viral in the social media captioned ‘Southern Kaduna community protests killings, accuses military of compromise’.

“The allegation was made through one Rev Victor Yahaya, leader of the Youth Christian Association of Nigeria Zango Kataf Local Government Area.

“The story in its entirety was created to distract the military from carrying out its duties of protecting lives and property.

“However, as a committed institution, the military can not be distracted from its constitutional roles.

“The OPSH is shocked that a cleric who should epitomise leadership and good example in all sense could maliciously accuse the military of compromise.

“This is most unfortunate, especially when it is glaring that the military has subdued the rate of attacks in the Southern Kaduna area of Kaduna State,” he added

According to him, OPSH has continued to show professionalism in conducting its operations, which has led to the arrest and neutralisation of many criminal elements operating in the area.

He stressed that the military would not relent in deploying all available machineries to tackle insecurity in Zango Kataf and other troubled communities in Southern Kaduna.

He called on the public to continue to support the OPSH with necessary information needed to effectively deal with the security concerns in the area.

“As a noble institution, OPSH is neutral and would not compromise its constitutional roles under any guise.

“It is therefore important that the general public disregard the false allegation and continue to support OPSH with necessary information needed to deal effectively with the security concerns in Southern Kaduna."

