Military recovers body of murdered community leader in Plateau

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commander had told stakeholders from Mangu at a meeting on Tuesday that OPSH had arrested three suspects in connection with the crime.

Men of the Nigerian Army. [Nigeria Info]
Men of the Nigerian Army. [Nigeria Info]

Capt. James Oya, the Media Officer of OPSH, disclosed this at a news conference on Thursday in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that suspected criminals killed Gabdo in the Panyam Community of Mangu Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau.

The ardo was killed on Sept. 24, at Panyam.

Oya, who said that the body was recovered on Thursday, added that it followed a thorough search conducted by its personnel.

”Based on credible intelligence from well-meaning locals, the remains of the missing Fulani leader have been discovered and recovered for burial.

”Our troops conducted the operations in the early hours of Thursday, Oct. 5, and were able to identify and recover the remains of the body around Boi, along Pankshin – Bauchi Road in Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

”The body has since been handed over to the family for proper burial.

”This breakthrough was made possible through the continued community engagements employed by OPSH,” he said.

The media officer maintained that the recovery marked a significant move in its efforts to address insecurity in the state and other areas of its operation.

Oya promised that OPSH and other security agencies would ensure all those involved in the heinous crime would be arrested and brought to justice.

”Investigation will now proceed with renewed vigour to identify and apprehend those responsible for this heinous crime and quickly bring them to justice as directed by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

”OPSH will continue to work tirelessly and stop at nothing to bring the perpetrators of all evil acts to justice and ensure the security of lives and property on the Plateau in particular and our entire Joint Operations Area."

The Commander of OPSH, Maj.-Gen. Abdusalam Abubakar urged the general public to remain vigilant, cooperate with security agencies, and provide relevant information that could assist in the ongoing investigations.

He further enjoined law-abiding citizens to support security agencies to create a safe and secure environment for all residents devoid of criminal elements.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Military recovers body of murdered community leader in Plateau

