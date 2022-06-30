Military recovers 3.8m litres of crude oil, arrests 26 thieves

Onyeuko said the troops also recovered 3.07 m litres of diesel, 14,000 litres of petrol and 14,000 litres of kerosene during the period.

He added that while 26 oil thieves were arrested, 29 vehicles, 68 wooden boats, nine speed boats amongst other equipment were also impounded.a

The director also added that troops of Operation Dakatar Da Barawo had between June 17 and June 19 dismantled several wooden boats, storage tanks, dugout pits laden with illegally refined products.

Onyeuko said that a total of 930,000 litres of diesel and 1.5 million litres of stolen crude oil was discovered.

According to him, troops of Operation Octopus Grip had between June 16 and June 26 impounded a total of 2.1 million litres of diesel, 2.6 million litres of stolen crude oil, 14,000 liters of petrol and 14,000 litres of kerosene.

According to him, 21 criminals involved in this criminal activities were arrested.

In the South East zone, Onyeuko said a combined team of security agencies led by 302 Artillery Regiment had on June 25, eliminated two members of the proscribed Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) during a raid operation.

He said the operation was carried out on IPOB and its Eastern Security Network (ESN) camps at Ukpor in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra.

According to him, several items were recovered from their camp which includes two AK47 rifles, two pump action rifles, one dane gun, three magazines, five water gel Improvised Explosive Device, three generating sets, one SUV and two cell phones.

“Furthermore, on June 27, our troops discovered a notorious hide of late Double Lion a notorious terrorist after a shoot out, one criminal member of the gang was neutralised.