Military pulls out NAFRC Commandant from service

The outgoing Commandant of Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (NAFRC), Air Vice Marshal Augustine Jekennu, was on Friday honoured with a pulling out parade ending his 35 years military career.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the colourful ceremony held at the NAFRC, Oshodi, Lagos was presided over by the new Commandant, Air Vice Marshal Abubakar Liman.

Speaking during the ceremony, Jekennu called for 100 per cent dedication and loyalty among officers and men still in service so as to continue protecting the nation’s territorial integrity.

“I cannot imagine a more privileged and meaningful pulling out parade than what we are witnessing today, more especially in a tri-service setting.

“It is a great honour to have served as the commandant of this prestigious institution, although there were challenges but we were able to surmount them.

“For those still serving, I wish you safe landing at the appointed time and may the good Lord grant you good health to retire well,’’ he said.

He urged the soldiers not to give up on their chosen endeavours but to strive toward becoming better citizens of Nigeria now and always.

“As I bow out of military active service, I enjoin you to accord the new commandant the required cooperation and assistance for him to succeed,’’ he said.

Present at the ceremony were top military men, both serving and retired.