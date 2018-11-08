Military officer allegedly rapes 16-year-old JHS girl in Bimbilla

news

A military officer stationed in Bimbilla in the Nanumba North Municipality of the Northern Region has reportedly raped a teenage girl.

The victim, believed to be a 16-year-old girl, is a student of Tonaa Junior High school – an all-girls school.

Accra-based Citi FM reports that the incident happened on Monday after the students had finished their evening preps.

The victim confirmed that the military man dragged her around 9pm to a classroom block and forcefully slept with her.

Meanwhile, medical reports show that there was indeed some penetration, giving credence to the victim’s allegations.

The Bimbilla Police has, however, refused to comment on the matter, despite the issue raising concerns in the public.

The Police said they will continue to remain tight-lipped until an official communication is sent to the Northern regional military command to release the suspect for investigations to begin.