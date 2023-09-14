Military neutralises 151 terrorists, apprehend 456 in 2 weeks - DHQ

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, stated this while giving update of military operations across the country on Thursday in Abuja. Buba said the troops of Operation Hadin Kai neutralised 44 terrorists, arrested 21 and rescued four kidnapped hostages during the period.

He said the troops recovered 17 AK47 rifles, three locally fabricated rifles, three locally made guns, one berretta pistol, three Dane guns and 116 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo.

Also recovered according to him, are five rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 13 rounds of 9mm ammo, 20 rounds of 7.62 mm x 54 ammo, 42 empty and cases of 7.62 mm x 54 ammo. Others are 12 magazines, 50 jerry cans of PMS, three vehicles, five mobile phone, six motorcycles, three cutlasses and the sum of ₦3.18 million.

Buba said the troops arrested some suspected terrorists’ collaborators in Jere and Biu in Borno, as well as Gujba Local Government Area in Yobe. He said that troops also ambushed and raided suspected terrorists’ hideouts in Konduga and Gwoza Local Government Areas of Borno.

The director said that the offensive resulted in elimination of terrorists and recovery of arms and ammunitions. In North Central, Buba said the troops of Operation Safe Haven neutralised 16 terrorists, arrested 16 and rescued one kidnapped hostage within the period.

He said they also recovered 12 AK47 rifles, two pistols, five locally fabricated rifles, six dane guns, 32 rounds of 7.62mm special, 15 magazines and three motorcycles. Under Operation Whirl Stroke, he said the troops neutralised 15 terrorists, arrested six and rescued one kidnapped hostage as well as recovery of arms and ammunition.

In North West, the defence spokesman said the troops of Operations Hadarin Daji and Whirl Punch, neutralised 35 terrorists, arrested eight and rescued 17 kidnapped hostages within the period.