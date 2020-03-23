The Coordinator, Directorate of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, disclosed this on Monday in Abuja while briefing newsmen on the operations of the military in the last one week.

Enenche said troops of Operation Lafiya Dole, which comprised the land, air and maritime components, recorded a lot of successes in different theatres in the week under review.

He disclosed that the troops, in encounters with Boko Haram terrorists, successfully repelled an attack at Yamteke in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno, killing four terrorists and recovering three AK47 rifles, two hand grenades and one Tecno phone.

Enenche said that attempted attacks by Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) was also successfully repelled by hunters at Sabon-Gari village of Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa.

According to him, two terrorists were killed in the encounter while one AK47 rifle was recovered.

“Similarly, troops of Sector Four Multi-National Joint Task Force successfully repelled Boko Haram Terrorists’ attack at Tumour in the Republic of Niger.

“During the attack, 48 terrorists were invalidated while four others were captured by the troops,’’ he said.

In Operation Safe Haven, Enenche disclosed that the multi-agency troops killed two gunmen at Kurgwi along Namu – Chibdai road in Quan Pan Local Government Area of Plateau on March 19.

He added that one AK 47 rifle was recovered among other items from the criminals.

According to him, four suspected Sara Suka gang members were arrested during a cordon and search operation on the same day.

“Seven cutlasses, three knives and substances suspected to be illicit drugs and charms were recovered from them.

“The general public is hereby commended and requested to continue to provide credible information to the troops so as to sustain this trend among other successes achieved by troops of the Nigerian military and other security agencies.

The Coordinator, Directorate of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche. [NAN]

“Meanwhile, the armed forces of Nigeria, as you were informed, can be involved in exercises that can transmute into real life operation.

“In this regard, during the week, the Nigerian Navy commenced Exercise Treasure Guard 2 at the Western Naval Command Area of Responsibility to increase confidence of the global shipping community.

“The exercise was approved to transmute to Exercise Obangame Express 2020 (which was supposed to be a multi-national exercise) which was cancelled due to global health concerns.

“The overall objective of the exercise is to ensure collective security and protection of our maritime assets,’’ he added.

Enenche however disclosed that the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin has reassured the public of the total commitment of the armed forces toward the protection of lives and property across the country.

He pledged to ensure timely and accurate update on military operations across the country to ensure that Nigerians were properly and regularly informed about its operations.

Enenche urged the media to always consider national security interest and consider information released from the directorate as authentic.

He assured Nigerians that the military would not suspend any operation because of the outbreak and spread of Coronavirus.