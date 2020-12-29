An unspecified number of Boko Haram terrorists were killed in military air raids, Defence Headquarters (DHQ) announced on Tuesday, December 29, 2020.

DHQ spokesperson Major-General John Enenche said the air interdiction missions were conducted by the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole on Monday, December 28.

The mission was conducted at the 'S' Region in the heart of the infamous Sambisa Forest in Borno State.

The air strike was executed with Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets after intelligence reports identified the terrorists as responsible for recent attacks in the southern part of Borno and northern part of Adamawa.

"The NAF attack aircraft engaged the target area in successive passes, leading to the destruction of some of their structures and logistics stores, including a suspected anti-aircraft gun station as the terrorists fired at the NAF aircraft.

"Several insurgents were also neutralised in the process," Enenche said.

Boko Haram has killed over 30,000 people and displaced millions in the northeast region over the past decade.