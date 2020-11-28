Following the murder of the Nasarawa State Chairman of All Progressives Congress, Philip Shekwo last week, three suspects linked to his death have been killed during military operations on Friday, November 27, 2020.

Nine other suspects were also arrested during the operation.

Shekwo was found dead hours after gunmen abducted him from his Lafia residence in the night of Saturday, November 21, 2020.

Speaking on the arrest of the suspects while hosting the national leadership of the Trade Union Congress Women Commission o Saturday, November 28, 2020, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State said security operatives recovered four AK47 from the suspects killed in Loko.

Sule said, “Three suspects, linked to the murder of the state APC chairman, were killed on Friday by military operatives in Loko, with nine other suspects also linked to the murder of the late Chief Shekwo arrested.

“The military is not taking it lightly with these criminals. We are facing a few security challenges in the state but the security agencies have not rested.

“If we have the resources, we will put all our resources to ensure that we protect the lives and property of our people.

Shekwo was laid to rest on Friday in his home town, Yelwa, Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.