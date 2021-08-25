Military investigating NDA attack that left 2 officers dead

Two military officers were killed and one was abducted by terrorists who invaded the facility early on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.

The attack has attracted widespread condemnation, a new low in the escalation of insecurity that has ravaged the country.

DHQ said in a statement on Wednesday, August 25 that the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, has constituted a board of enquiry to ascertain the remote and immediate causes of the breach of security.

The committee will determine to sanction any personnel found culpable in the attack, and how to also prevent a recurrence.

DHQ spokesperson, Major General Benjamin Sawyerr, also denied media reports that personnel on duty at the NDA's CCTV monitoring room were sleeping when the attack happened.

He said the Armed Forces' highly trained personnel are dedicated to their duties of protecting lives and property of all Nigerians.

"Let me also assure that we shall continue to update the general public as events unfold as we are all aware the search and rescue of the abducted officer is still on," he said.

President Muhammadu Buhari said in a statement on Wednesday said the attack would boost the morale of troops and their determination to decisively end criminality in the country.

He also called on Nigerians to appreciate the valiant efforts of the military, and unite to battle 'against wickedness in the land'.

The Federal Government has struggled to contain the wave of violence that has affected many parts of the country, especially over the past couple of years.

A total of 3,133 people were killed across the country between April and June 2021 in violent incidents including terror attacks, abductions, and gang clashes.