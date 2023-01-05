ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Military govt showed more sympathy for lecturers - ASUU President

Nurudeen Shotayo

Osodeke urged Nigerians to intensify pressure on the federal government over the ‘no work no pay’ policy against striking lecturers.

ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke. [DailyPost]
ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke. [DailyPost]
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

He made this observation while speaking at the unveiling of 50 tertiary textbooks published by Nigerian authors under the sponsorship of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) in Abuja on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

Osodeke, who described TETFund as a brainchild of ASUU, commended the agency for its transformative strides in Nigeria's higher education sector.

While commenting on the ‘no work no pay’ policy invoked by the Federal Government against striking lecturers, which has resulted in eight months of unpaid salaries, the ASUU president urged Nigerians to intensify pressure on the government to save tertiary education from collapse.

Recounting how the union's demands were addressed by the military government, Osodeke hinted that lecturers enjoyed more sympathy back then compared to the current civilian government.

Osodeke's words: Thank you very much for this honourable minister and all of us who are present here today. I want to thank my colleagues for raising the issues and I think it is very important. I will just say a little thing about what is TETFUND and how did it originate?”

“In 1992, the union was on strike and negotiating how we use to do then few years ago with Obafemi and co, and when we finished, the government said how can we fund it and we said challenge us, we will tell you how to fund this agreement. And they challenged ASUU, it didn’t take 3days and we came up with this idea of TETFUND, which was accepted by government then military. I have seen that the military are even more sympathetic… Then TETFUND came into place. The decree was signed 1993. ASUU had to go on strike the third time to ensure that TETFUND board is funded and the money was released.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Military govt showed more sympathy for lecturers - ASUU President

Military govt showed more sympathy for lecturers - ASUU President

Sowore says FG punishing Nigerians with fuel subsidy removal

Sowore says FG punishing Nigerians with fuel subsidy removal

Makinde flags off campaign, begs Oyo residents to vote for him

Makinde flags off campaign, begs Oyo residents to vote for him

FG releases N13.89bn pension for 2022 retirees

FG releases N13.89bn pension for 2022 retirees

LASTMA urges motorists to report encounters with hoodlums to police

LASTMA urges motorists to report encounters with hoodlums to police

Customs arrests 176 suspects, loses 4 officers in 2022

Customs arrests 176 suspects, loses 4 officers in 2022

Why EFCC shouldn’t be in existence – Former NBA president

Why EFCC shouldn’t be in existence – Former NBA president

FG to send 613 rehabilitated repentant terrorists to their states

FG to send 613 rehabilitated repentant terrorists to their states

14 fuel stations sealed in Kano for selling above approved price

14 fuel stations sealed in Kano for selling above approved price

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Unknown gunmen

Biafra agitators kidnap female soldier, threaten to behead her [PICS]

4th Mainland Bridge. [Twitter:MrJAGS]

Lagos govt picks preferred bidder for 4th Mainland Bridge construction

Lagos lawyer, Bolanle Raheem shot dead by trigger-happy police officer, Drambi Vandi. [PMNews]

Court sends Bolanle Raheem’s killer to prison [PHOTO]

Chris Ngige.

No salary increment for civil servants, FG makes U-turn