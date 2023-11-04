Military destroys 96 illegal refining sites, arrests 57 suspects

The troops also discovered and destroyed 106 dug-out pits, 111 boats, 229 storage tanks, 290 coking ovens, eight pumping machines, 10 outboard engines, two speedboats and one vessel within the period.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba stated on Friday in Abuja that the troops recovered 506,500 litres of stolen crude oil, 477,790 litres of illegally-refined diesel and 51,000 litres of kerosene.

He explained that the operations were carried out in Cross River, Delta, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Buba added that in the Southeast, troops of “Operation UDO KA’’ raided criminals’ hideouts in Nnewi South and Ohaukwu Local Government Areas of Anambra and Ebonyi, respectively.

He stated also that the troops neutralised two gunmen on Oct. 25 in a gun duel with men of the proscribed IPOB/ESN at Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra on Oct. 25.

The troops additionally recovered four locally-made Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), a pair of military accoutrements and one locally-made, handheld IED.

They recovered five fabricated guns, two pistols, one Dane gun, 179 rounds of 7.62 x 51mm NATO and 35 cartridges.

Also recovered were three AK47 magazines, three cutlasses, one axe and one digital camera between Oct. 27 and Oct. 30, Buba added.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In the conduct of operations, troops neutralised six terrorists, made 13 arrests and rescued three kidnap hostages.

“Troops recovered three AK47 rifles, five fabricated rifles, two pistols, one Dane gun, 48 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammo, 20 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 179 rounds of 7.62x51mm NATO, 35 cartridges and six magazines.