Military destroys 50 illegal refining sites in Niger Delta

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Military said the troops of Operation UDO KA also sustained the fight against criminality in the South-East with the aim of restoring peace and stability in the zone.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Musa Danmadami, said this at the bi-weekly news conference on the operations of the armed forces, on Thursday in Abuja.

Danmadami said the operations were conducted in the creeks, towns, waterways, cities and high seas of Bayelsa, Delta, Cross River and Rivers.

He said the troops of Operation Octopus Grip also destroyed 22 wooden boats, 237 storage tanks, 204 ovens and 30 dugout pits used for illegal oil bunkering.

According to him, troops also recovered 797,000 litres of crude oil, 276,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil, 500 litres of Dual Purpose Kerosine, four pumping machines, 19 vehicles, six motorcycles, one tricycle, eight weapons, and variety of ammunition.

He added that the troops also recovered one outboard engine, two generators and one speed boat, and apprehended 26 suspected criminals during the period.

“All items recovered and arrested suspects from the region have been handed over to the relevant authority for further action.

“It is worth mentioning that the sum oI N407.5 million were denied the oil thieves,” he added.

In the South East, Danmadami said the troops of Operation UDO KA had sustained the fight against criminality with the aim of restoring peace and stability in the zone.

He said the troops rescued 21 kidnapped victims, neutralised three IPOB/ESN terrorists and apprehended 12 others with cache of arms and ammunition.

According to him, arms recovered include two pistols, three pump action rifles, three pump action barrels, seven locally made guns, 14 locally made grenade, two K2 magazines, one AK47 magazine, 10 rounds of 7.62mm special, among others.

“I wish to once again convey the military high command commendations on the unrelenting efforts of troops and other security agencies in the various theatres of operations across the country.

“The media community is also acknowledged for their partnership and continued cooperation with the military and other security agencies in our quest to restore peace and security to our dear country.

“Also, the entire populace is hereby appreciated for the support given to members armed forces and other security agencies in the conduct of our various operations.”

He urged Nigerians to continue to provide prompt and credible information on the activities of terrorists and other criminal elements in their areas.

News Agency Of Nigeria

