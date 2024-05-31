Military declares 11 suspects wanted over recent attacks in Plateau

Terzungwe Iyua, a Deputy Commissioner of Police and Deputy Commander of OPSH said this during a news conference in Jos.

According to Iyua, the suspected persons were declared wanted after a series of intelligence gathering using technology.

He particularly said that the wanted persons were suspected to be behind the Christmas Eve attacks and other recent attacks in Bokkos, Mangu and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of the state.

”In line with the mandate of OPSH, we have not rested on our oars in efforts to bring the perpetrators of all heinous crimes to face justice.

”In this regard, we have sustained intelligence-led operations, which led to the neutralisation in contact with some of the perpetrators, as well as the arrest of most of the criminals, who participated in some of the attacks.

”For those still at large, over time we exploited the use of technology to conduct forensic examination which revealed their identities.

”Our efforts to ensure lasting peace have been occasionally derailed by activities of enemies of peace, and this is why we are calling on the public to help us with useful information on their whereabouts,” he said

The deputy commander listed the wanted persons including; Muhammadu, also known as MP Muhammed and MOPOL; Rabiu Ibrahim, Buba Sobe, Senfos Inusa and Nahaska Boderi.

