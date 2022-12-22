ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Military deactivates 57 illegal refineries, arrests oil thieves

News Agency Of Nigeria

Defence Headquarters says the troops of Operation Delta Safe have in three weeks discovered and destroyed 57 illegal refining sites and apprehended 21 oil thieves in Bayelsa, Delta, and Rivers.

Military deactivates 57 illegal refineries, arrests oil thieves.
Military deactivates 57 illegal refineries, arrests oil thieves.
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Danmadami said the troops also destroyed 953 cooking ovens, 68 wooden boats, 172 storage tanks, and 149 dugout pits within the period.

He said the troops in the conduct of Operation Octopus Grip also recovered 445,000 litres of crude oil, 1.04 million litres of Automotive Gas Oil, 22,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), and 2,000 litres of Dual Purpose Kerosine.

According to him, eight tankers, 63 vehicles, two-speed boats, one thug boat, 14 motorcycles, one tricycle, three bicycles, 11 pumping machines, and three outboard engines were apprehended.

He added that 21 oil thieves and pipeline vandals were also apprehended within the period under review.

“Cumulatively within the weeks in focus, oil thieves were denied a total of N713.6 million in the region.

“The large quantity of illegal crude oil and other petroleum products recovered and destroyed and the number of arrested oil thieves and pipeline vandals, shows the unrelenting efforts by the troops of Operation Delta Safe in denying them freedom of action,” he said.

In the South East, Danmadami said the troops and other security agencies in the zone, neutralised seven criminals, apprehended 25 others, and rescued eight kidnapped civilians.

He said the troops also recovered five AK47 rifles, eight pump action guns, three locally made pistols, three dane guns, several locally fabricated hand grenades with leg cuffs and chains, among others.

According to him, all recovered items, rescued civilians and apprehended criminals have been handed over to the relevant authority for further action.

In the South West, he said the troops of Operation AWATSE in the conduct of Operation Swift Response recovered 1,680 (50kg) bags of foreign rice, 997 jerrycans of 30 litres of PMS, one truck, two golf cars, bales of used clothing, among other items.

Danmadami said that the troops also arrested two criminal elements during the operation.

He said that all recovered items had been handed over to the Nigerian Customs Services while the arrested criminals were handed over to the relevant authority for further action.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I'm satisfied with the Police we are leaving behind – Minister

I'm satisfied with the Police we are leaving behind – Minister

Group promises to deliver 70% FCT votes for Tinubu-Shettima in 2023

Group promises to deliver 70% FCT votes for Tinubu-Shettima in 2023

NDLEA intercepts 338kg of psychotropic substance in Gombe

NDLEA intercepts 338kg of psychotropic substance in Gombe

Caution your children against use of fireworks, Police advise parents

Caution your children against use of fireworks, Police advise parents

Education: I will visit 10 universities in a year if elected - Peter Obi

Education: I will visit 10 universities in a year if elected - Peter Obi

Lagos council boss mobilises residents to INEC office to pick PVCs

Lagos council boss mobilises residents to INEC office to pick PVCs

FG recruiting more policemen to enhance security nationwide – Minister

FG recruiting more policemen to enhance security nationwide – Minister

Military deactivates 57 illegal refineries, arrests oil thieves

Military deactivates 57 illegal refineries, arrests oil thieves

I don’t know quantities of new notes printed — CBN Deputy Governor

I don’t know quantities of new notes printed — CBN Deputy Governor

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria's envoy to Spain, Demola Seriki, dies at 63. (Punch)

Nigeria’s envoy to Spain, Demola Seriki, dies at 63

President Muhammadu Buhari (TheNation)

2023: I won't entertain excuses from INEC, Buhari warns

CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele. [guardian]

Terrorism financing: Court protects CBN Governor Emefiele from DSS arrest

Former presidential spokesperson Doyin Okupe [Instagram/IndependentMinded]

Okupe sentenced to 2 years in prison for money laundering