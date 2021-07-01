Military arrests ISWAP terrorist in Ogun state

Onyeuko said the arrest of Ibrahim Musa was made during standing patrols and raid operations at strategic areas in the Majidun area.

”The troops sustained operational activities to forestall activities of vandals on NNPC pipelines at Gaun, Akute, Wawa I and II and Magboro areas.,” he said

According to him, intelligence report revealed that Ibrahim was on a mission to Lagos to acquire certain items for ISWAP’s operations in Maiduguri.

Onyeuko also disclosed that the troops acting on intelligence, arrested one Oyeshola Saheed, for illegal oil bunkering activity at Alimosho NNPC pipeline.

“However, he named one Mr Akanbi as the sponsor and financier of bunkering activities in the area.

“Both vehicles and equipment used for their operations were recovered and handed over to appropriate agency for necessary action.’’ He said.

Defence spokesperson said that the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, had engaged with retired military generals in the Southwest as part of his non-kinetic engagements.