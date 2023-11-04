Military arrests 2 suspected gun manufacturers, recovers weapons in Plateau

Its Media Officer, Capt. James Oya told a news conference in Jos on Saturday that troops of the task force uncovered the duo’s gun factory where they recovered newly manufactured weapons.

“Two individuals, Michael Dung (33) and Yusuf Pam (43) were apprehended and their weapons manufacturing factory dismantled.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the suspects sell guns to customers in different parts of the country.

“Troops recovered six AK-47 rifles, three skeleton AK-47 rifles, one locally-made pistol, 11 rifle bodies, seven bridge blocks, and four magazines.

“Other weapons recovered were 210 springs, seven rifle butts, eight rifle muzzles, nine piston assemblies, five cartridge housings, one drilling machine and a hand filing machine.

“The suspects will be charged to court immediately after investigations,’’ Oya said.

He added that the Commander of OPSH, Maj.-Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar commended the dedication, bravery, and tireless efforts of the troops to ensure the safety of lives and property on the Plateau.

He said that the task force would continue to maintain an offensive posture against criminals in Plateau.

Speaking with newsmen, the prime suspect, Dung, who admitted to the crime, said he had been in the illegal business for six years.

The suspect said he learned the skills from his deceased boss, adding that his customers were mostly from Mangu in Plateau.