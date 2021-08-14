RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Military arrests 12 suspects over Jos killings

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Security personnel had stepped up patrols in Jos metropolis to maintain peace and security.

Military arrests 12 suspects over Jos killings (Guardian)
Military arrests 12 suspects over Jos killings (Guardian)

The Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) in Plateau, has arrested 12 suspects, over Saturday morning killings at Rukuba road, Jos North Local Government Area of the state.

Recommended articles

OPSH is responsible for maintaining peace in Plateau and its environs.

Maj. Ishaku Takwa, Media Officer of the operation, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that gunmen, attacked a convoy of five buses, conveying some Muslim faithful, killed 22 persons and injured 14 others.

“This morning , our troops swiftly responded to distress calls that suspected hoodlums blocked a Junction along Rukuba road in Jos North and attacked some commuters.

“Troops immediately mobilised to the scene and restored normalcy.

Unfortunately, some persons lost their lives in the unfortunate incident, while others with varying degree of injuries have been evacuated to a medical facility for care.

“So far, 12 suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident and troops are on the trail of others, who took part in the heinous act.

“Those arrested are currently in custody for interrogation,” he said.

Takwa said the Commander of the task force, Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Ali, urged members of the public to volunteer credible information that would lead to the arrest of other suspects, currently at large.

He said the commander also appealed to residents of the area to be calm, law abiding and continue with their lawful activities without any fear of intimidation.

He, however, said that security personnel had stepped up patrols in Jos metropolis to maintain peace and security.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Military arrests 12 suspects over Jos killings

Hijrah 1443 AH: Senator urges Muslims not to lose faith in Nigeria, leadership

Flood: Gov Buni orders relocation of downstream communities

Tinubu says Buhari’s visit to him in London shows he’s a caring leader

IPOB suspends weekly sit-at-home order in southeast

COVID-19 claims 11 lives on Friday

Masari condemns recurring killings by customs' operatives in Katsina

Buhari mourns Ahmed Joda, describes him as ‘hero for all Nigerians’

IDPs reject Borno Govt’s plan to reintegrate over 1000 ‘repentant’ Boko Haram members