The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Enenche said that identified hideouts and logistics structures which served as logistics hub for Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) elements in the Island settlements were destroyed in the air bombardments.

He said the success was achieved under the ongoing subsidiary Operation Hail Storm 2 after credible Intelligence indicated that several ISWAP terrorists had converged in the area preparing to launch an attack.

According to him, the ATF dispatched a full package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships to engage the location.

“The attack aircraft scored devastating hits on the settlement, killing several terrorists and destroying their structures.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria, operating in concert with other security agencies and stakeholders, will sustain its efforts to rid the North East zone of all terrorists and other criminal elements,’’ he said.