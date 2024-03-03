ADVERTISEMENT
Military airstrikes destroy illegal refining sites in Rivers

The Air Component of Operation Delta Safe has destroyed illegal oil refining sites in air strikes in Krakama and Temakiri, Degema Local Government Area of Rivers.

The Director, Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force (NAF), AVM Edward Gabkwet, in a statement on Sunday, said the air interdiction was conducted on Friday.

He said it was in continuation of efforts to tackle the menace of crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism.

Gabkwet said both locations were about 50 km Southwest of Port Harcourt, the Rivers capital.

According to him, the two Illegal sites and boats were destroyed.

“The armed reconnaissance was also extended to Abisse and Omoma, but only abandoned illegal refining sites were observed.

“Efforts to rid the Niger Delta region of the activities of oil thieves by the NAF and other security agencies remain on course and will continue until total success is achieved,” he said.

